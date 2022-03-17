Street renamed to honor first Black Minneapolis fire captain

Capt. John Cheatham was born enslaved, but rose from his circumstances and became what many believe was the first African American firefighter in the city.

MINNEAPOLIS — An old Minneapolis street got a new name Thursday, in honor of a man who persevered through oppressive life circumstances and became what many believe was the city's first Black firefighter.

The new Cheatham Ave., long named Dight Ave., runs from 34th Street East to 43rd Street East on the city's south side. It is named for Captain John Cheatham, who was born enslaved in 1855, worked out of Fire Station 24 until his retirement in 1911. In 1899 he was sworn in as the first fire captain in Minneapolis history.

Cheatham Ave. sits about two blocks from the old station.

City council member Andrew Johnson worked with community members to complete the application that ultimately led to honoring Cheatham.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Captain John Cheatham and his fellow Black firefighters who so courageously stepped up to serve and protect the residents of our community, despite the unending racism and oppression they faced,” Johnson said. “Seeing John Cheatham’s name raised high serves not just as a reminder of his legacy, but also his example, which is one for all of us to follow.”

Current Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner was there as the new street sign honoring Cheatham was unveiled, and recognizes the impact of this pioneer.

“I have always believed that I stand on the shoulders of those pioneering Black firefighters who came before me," said Tyner, who started with the department in 1995. "As the first Black fire captain in the City’s history, Captain John Cheatham certainly presents a broad set of shoulders. His perseverance and service made it possible for me and others to serve this City as Black firefighters and set the path for me to eventually serve the City as its fire chief.”

The final moment - the unveiling of Cheatham Avenue.



Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner, who has been with the fire department since 1995 and is the second Black fire chief in its history, helped with the reveal. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/E2nUlV8B62 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) March 17, 2022

Retired Judge LaJune Lange notes that Cheatham Ave. also serves as the former for St. James EMF Church, founded in 1860 and considered the oldest Black institution in Minnesota.

The former Dight Ave. was named after Charles Fremont Dight, a physician and Minneapolis alderman who founded the Minnesota Eugenics Society in 1923. History shows that Dight was also a supporter of Adolph Hitler, writing to the then-Chancellor in 1933 and praising his efforts to "stamp out mental inferiority among the German people."

Watch more local news: