Street sweeping to begin in Minneapolis

Street sweeping will begin in mid-October.

MINNEAPOLIS — For Minneapolis drivers, there's about to be another parking sign to check for.

Street sweeping begins Tuesday, Oct. 17 and the process takes about a month to complete, according to the city of Minneapolis site. The crews will sweep every street in the city through this month, and if your car is in the way, it may be towed or ticketed.

Here's what you need to know to avoid that.

Parking

Crews will post bright pink signs 24 hours before they sweep a street, according to the city website. You should avoid parking on streets with these signs from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or until the signs are removed.

If you're parked on the street while the signs are in place, you might be ticketed and towed.

The street sweeping schedule will be posted on this map on the city of Minneapolis website.

To receive phone alerts about street sweeping and snow emergencies, click here to sign up. And if, unfortunately, your car is towed, you can search for your car in the impound lot at this link.

