Streets blocked in St. Paul after house fire

Fire rigs were dispatched shortly before 7 a.m. to a scene near the intersection of Hopkins and Desoto Streets. The scene remains active.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul fire crews are working to put down a house fire near the intersection of East Hopkins and Desoto Streets Friday morning.

Multiple engines and firefighters were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to what KARE 11 reporter Cece Gaines described as an active scene. She said reporters are being kept at a distance due to the fire and the possibility there are still people inside the burning home.

At this point there is little information about what may have caused the fire or whether anyone has been injured.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: