Strong attendance numbers at the Minnesota State Fair

A record number of people visited the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, followed by a strong turnout on Saturday.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is off to a good start.

On Opening Day fair organizers said 106,327 people visited the fair.

That number is down from the 121,478 visitors in 2022 and the daily record of 133,326 set in 2019.

On Friday, a record-breaking 164,741 people visited the fair, that’s up from the 153,367 visitors in 2022.

The numbers on Saturday were also higher than average, with 212,850 people visiting the fair.

That number is just short of the daily record of 222,194 that was set in 2018.

The overall attendance record at the Minnesota State Fair was set in 2019 when 2,126,551 visitors attended the great Minnesota get-together.

The Grandstand shows are also showing high numbers this year.

Fair organizers said 6,621 people saw The Black Keys Thursday night, followed by two back-to-back sellout shows on Friday and Saturday night with The Chicks and Keith Urban each drawing in more than 13,000 people.

The Miracle of Birth Center is also getting in on the positive action this year.

As of Sunday afternoon, the center welcomed the births of 35 piglets, 7 lambs, 5 calves, and around 40 baby chicks.

