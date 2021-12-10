Student arrested for broadcasting false active shooter incident on social media

Staff at Barnum High School reported to police that a boy at another school was broadcasting an active shooter incident Friday afternoon.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — A student in northeastern Minnesota was arrested Friday afternoon after posting about an active shooter drill on social media, and portraying it as if it was a real event.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office says it received a report from staff at Barnum High School, saying they were made aware of a boy at another school in the East Central School District who was broadcasting an active shooter incident on social media.

After some confusion about the location of the incident, authorities determined the boy's school was doing a lockdown drill when he broadcast the event to others and posted it on social media.