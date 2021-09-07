New Ulm student who is visually impaired makes the Braille Challenge Finals

Colton Reinhart is one of 50 children across the country selected to participate in the elite competition that tests braille literacy.

NEW ULM, Minn. — A Minnesota boy from New Ulm is one of just 50 in the entire country who is participating in an elite competition.

Six-year-old Colton Reinhart is one of 50 children who are blind or visually impaired who made the Braille Challenge Finals. The competition tests and promotes braille literacy.

Colton's mom, Ashley, couldn't be more proud.

"To read that Colton was in the top 10 out of the apprentice category out of thousands of entries and participants is just an incredible accomplishment," said Ashley.

Colton was born blind, but his mom says picked up skills quickly - including how to read braille.

"By the middle of kindergarten he had them all down already, which isn't common for someone as young as Colton is," said Ashley.

He uses a braille typewriter that has six keys that each have just as many dots.

His speed on the machine is tested, along with comprehension, spelling and accuracy in the braille literacy competition that's the only one-of-its-kind in North America for visually impaired students.

Normally held in Los Angeles, COVID-19 forced events this year to be conducted remotely with finalists, like Colton, testing in their hometowns - while having to celebrate there too.

"I'm thinking we're going to throw a big family party and just celebrate Colton and this wonderful accomplishment," said Ashley.

Even without his sight, it's easy to see that Colton's drive will help push him to new heights.

"He knows that he's blind, he knows he might need a little extra help with things, but he thrives and is like any other six-year-old," said Ashley.

The Reinhart family will find out just how well Colton performed at the closing ceremonies that are set for July 30. Due to COVID, it will be live streamed on the Braille Institute's YouTube channel.