Osseo students meet snowplow they helped name during MnDOT contest

OSSEO, Minn. — With summer right around the corner, chances are most Minnesotans aren't thinking about the next time they'll have to dig out from a snowstorm.

But on Thursday, the sixth-graders at Osseo Middle School definitely had winter on the brain when Blizzo the snowplow stopped by for a visit.

The students are responsible for helping to name the now-famous snowplow after pop icon, Grammy winner and one-time local, Lizzo, during the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 2022-23 "Name a Snowplow Contest."

Though they're years away from driving, the kids were able to get up close and personal with the snowplow, and even snap a few pictures behind the wheel.

"It's kind of like a dream come true," one Osseo student said.

In February, MnDOT announced "Blizzo" was one of eight entries selected from a field of 60 finalists to be emblazoned on a fleet of snowplows. According to MnDOT, the Osseo sixth-graders "championed" Blizzo during the contest, sending it to the list of winners.

It’s 👏 about 👏 that 👏 time 👏



Blizzo visited Osseo Middle School today! Thanks to the determination of these sixth graders, this snowplow now bears a name that shines ✨ @ISD279 @lizzo pic.twitter.com/k6m18j6KWr — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) May 25, 2023

Fellow 2023 winners include Clearopathtra, Blader Tot Hotdish, Better Call Salt, Sleetwood Mac, Scoop! There it is, Han Snowlo and Yer a Blizzard, Harry.

And yes, Lizzo is well aware that a snowplow has been named in her likeness.

"Of all the awards I've received, this, by far is the highest honor," she said in a Twitter video in February. "To know that there is a snowplow named Blizzo that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt... or freeze!"

