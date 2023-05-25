Osseo students meet snowplow they helped name during MnDOT contest

OSSEO, Minn. — With summer right around the corner, chances are most Minnesotans aren't thinking about the next time they'll have to dig out from a snowstorm.
But on Thursday, the sixth-graders at Osseo Middle School definitely had winter on the brain when Blizzo the snowplow stopped by for a visit.
The students are responsible for helping to name the now-famous snowplow after pop icon, Grammy winner and one-time local, Lizzo, during the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 2022-23 "Name a Snowplow Contest."
Though they're years away from driving, the kids were able to get up close and personal with the snowplow, and even snap a few pictures behind the wheel.
"It's kind of like a dream come true," one Osseo student said.
In February, MnDOT announced "Blizzo" was one of eight entries selected from a field of 60 finalists to be emblazoned on a fleet of snowplows. According to MnDOT, the Osseo sixth-graders "championed" Blizzo during the contest, sending it to the list of winners.
Fellow 2023 winners include Clearopathtra, Blader Tot Hotdish, Better Call Salt, Sleetwood Mac, Scoop! There it is, Han Snowlo and Yer a Blizzard, Harry.
And yes, Lizzo is well aware that a snowplow has been named in her likeness.
"Of all the awards I've received, this, by far is the highest honor," she said in a Twitter video in February. "To know that there is a snowplow named Blizzo that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt... or freeze!"
