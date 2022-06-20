Summer travel season is picking up as airlines continue to see cancellations and delays

This weekend around 3,000 flights were cancelled nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Flight cancellations and delays are leading to turbulent days for the airline industry.

Between Friday and Sunday around 3,000 flights were cancelled nationwide.

Thousands more were delayed.

Monday alone Flightaware.com reports nearly 2,300 flights were delayed and 352 were cancelled.

The Biden administration is pushing industry leaders to get ahead of the problems before the 4th of July weekend.

“At the end of the day, they’ve got to deliver. Passengers buy that ticket, expect to get to where they need to go,” President Biden says.

The President is also upping the pressure on oil companies, telling them to do more to bring down fuel costs which have driven ticket prices up.

President Biden says he’s also considering a federal gas tax holiday to provide drivers some relief.

Meanwhile, the TSA says this weekend we saw some of the busiest travel days since the start of the pandemic.

The long holiday weekend with Father’s Day and Juneteenth is a big reason why so many people decided to travel this weekend.

Airport officials at MSP say a lot of the travelers this weekend also include families who are taking their kids on a family trip before the 4th of July holiday in a few weeks.

However, there is another group of travelers that is also unique to this time of year, campers.

"We're picking up about 80 kids here at Minneapolis airport today to bring them to camp,” North Star Camp operations director Dan Lichtenstein says.

Dozens of campers flew into MSP to be at North Star Camp in Hayward, Wisconsin this week.

And right next to them? More than 130 girls who are also on their way to camp.

"Camps are really seeing high enrollment numbers this year,” Lichtenstein says.

But not everything is going smoothly for them this year.



"We woke up this morning to find out that because of long lines in Los Angeles about 15 of the 30 kids did not end up on their original flight, so we're going to be here to make sure they get to camp,” Lichtenstein says.

He says those kids were put on three different flights and the last one won’t get into MSP until 9:30 Monday night.

“We’ll be here waiting for them,” Lichtenstein says.

As busy as it is now, airport officials say at MSP it gets even busier during the last week of July and first week of August.

Officials say staffing shortages continue to be a problem for many of the airlines.

That's why they recommend checking your flight in the days leading up to your trip so you can check if there are any changes that might affect you.

They also recommend that travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight so there’s enough time to get through the baggage line and security checkpoints.





Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: