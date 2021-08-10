Sun Country Airlines adding new nonstop flights from MSP Airport

Nonstop flights to Buffalo, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and more will begin service next spring.

From Vancouver to Vermont, Sun Country Airlines is adding more destinations to its roster next spring.

Starting in April 2022, Sun Country will fly nonstop to Buffalo, New York, Burlington, Vermont, Charleston, Jacksonville, Spokane, Pittsburgh and Vancouver.

The Minneapolis-based carrier will also continue nonstop flights to New Orleans, Asheville, Savannah/Hilton Head and Milwaukee.

Travelers familiar with Sun Country's current schedule will see the same flight offerings continue through September 2022.

With the addition of these new flights Sun Country Airlines will operate more than 100 routes and 80 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and Caribbean.

“It is great to see Sun Country continue to grow its service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport,” said Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks in a statement. “These seven new and four returning routes provide great get-away options once the coming winter’s snow melts and people become eager to get out and travel again.”

On top of adding new destinations for Minnesotans ready to get away, Sun Country announced last month that it's going all-in on the Midwestern in-flight experience.

Beverages from Caribou Coffee and Fulton Brewing are now available for purchase on Sun Country flights, and passengers who buy tickets in the airline's "best seats" category get a complimentary bag of Dot's Pretzels.