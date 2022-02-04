Sun Country flight experiences landing gear 'collapse' in Las Vegas

The airline says the flight from Harry Reid International Airport to MSP returned to Las Vegas shortly after takeoff when the right landing gear "malfunctioned."

LAS VEGAS — A Sun Country Airlines flight from Las Vegas to MSP International experienced a landing gear "collapse" early Friday morning at Harry Reid International Airport (previously known as McCarran International), according to a preliminary report by the FAA.

In a statement, Sun Country said Flight 110 from LAS to MSP returned to Las Vegas shortly after takeoff at 1:18 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday morning.

"Upon landing, the aircraft’s right landing gear malfunctioned, causing the aircraft to stop on the runway," the statement said.

Sun Country said all 50 passengers and six crew members were "safely deplaned via an airstairs before being transported to the terminal." There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Photos and video shared by KNSV News 3 Las Vegas showed workers examining the plane, tilted sharply to its right side with a crumpled wing and damaged engine, as it sat on the runway after its return.

Plane makes hard landing at Harry Reid airport after problem with gear https://t.co/MwfZk8Xe6O — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) February 4, 2022

The airline is now working with Las Vegas authorities and NTSB investigators.

“We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew,” said Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker in a statement. “We will work with the NTSB to fully investigate this incident to understand what happened.”

The airline did not say why the plane had to return to the Las Vegas airport.

A preliminary FAA report shows the aircraft as a Boeing 737.

MORE NEWS: Southwest Airlines to resume serving alcohol on flights

Watch more local news: