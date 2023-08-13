One dead after Sunday morning fire in Minneapolis

The Red Cross is helping four other adults who lived in the now-uninhabitable home on Aldrich Avenue South.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and four other adults are without a home after a fire destroyed a home in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood Sunday morning.

Minneapolis Fire officials said crews were called to a 2 1/2-story home in the 2600 block of Aldrich Avenue South just before 1:30 a.m. Reports said that someone was possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor when they arrived and started searching the house. Crews found and rescued a man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officials said the man was the 9th fire fatality in Minneapolis this year. His name has not been released.

Crews found a fire burning in a second-floor bedroom and were able to put it out. Officials deemed the house uninhabitable following the fire and the Red Cross was called to help the four other adults living in the home.

One other person was checked over by Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics on scene but didn't need further treatment at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+