Suni Lee overcoming health issues, aiming for 2024 Olympics

Earlier this year, Suni Lee announced her collegiate gymnastics career was ending early due to a non-gymnastics related injury.

MINNEAPOLIS — Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee is training for the 2024 Olympics, according to her coach Jeff Graba.

"We are taking it day by day," Graba said on Tuesday.

In November, the Minnesota native announced her sophomore season at Auburn University would be her last collegiate season. It ended even earlier than expected as Lee was suffering from a kidney issue.

“For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks. I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery," Lee said earlier this year.

She was all smiles on Tuesday as she announced Minneapolis will host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for gymnastics.

Lee wasn't available for interviews but her coach spoke on her behalf.

"I think she is doing better. You know the end of the NCAA season was hard. She is still going through them on and off, but she is doing a little better," Graba said.

He went on to say that a lot of athletes are being more cognizant of their mental health too.