Sunshine washes out storm for Aquatennial Torchlight Parade

Marching bands from across the state, royalty from small towns, and dozens of floats lined the street.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds weathered through the raindrops to watch the Torchlight Parade roll through Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The celebration marked the kick-off to the Aquatennial week festivities that will last through Saturday.

“I got my parade!” Perri Rickman cheered after sitting through the rain for an hour.

Rickman was one of the many that said the parade is a tradition for their families.

The parade celebrated the Minnesota Lynx with Cheryl Reeve, Clare Duqelius and Carley Knox serving as the grand marshals.

On Saturday, the riverfront festivities for the Aquatennial begin at 4 p.m. The fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

