Support, concerns surround turning old body shop into new restaurant

The Edina Planning Commission already voted to recommend the City Council reject the developer's proposal.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDINA, Minn. — There's a battle brewing in the west metro over whether a new restaurant should take the place of an old auto-body shop.

Kee's auto repair shop has sat along Vernon Avenue South in Edina since the 1950s. It's long since closed, but what could take its place is causing quite a stir around town.

"Contentious is a word for it, for sure," says Edina Community Development Director Cary Teague. He says local developers, Special X Properties, are proposing an outdoor patio and restaurant that's double the size of the auto building.

It's a big ask that would require the city council to amend its comprehensive plan.

"That is a big deal, yes," said Teague. "Currently the only uses allowed on the site are gas station, a car wash or auto repair."

The comprehensive plan also gives way for medium density residential, meaning about four housing units could fit on the property.

The developer's plan has garnered nearly 700 community responses.

"People that are in support of it are saying they'd like a restaurant in this part of town," said Teague. "Those that don't want it are concerned with noise, traffic, the size of the site."

They're concerns that Teague says are valid. It's also why the planning commission voted unanimously in September to recommend the city council deny the developer's application. Besides the amendment, it would also require six variances to expand the lot lines of the building and parking lot.

"The City Council doesn't always go along with the staff and Planning Commission recommendations; ultimately, it'll be their decision to make in the end," said Teague.

A public hearing on this proposal was canceled Tuesday night as all the players continue to hash out their differences. It was rescheduled in front of the City Council at its meeting on Nov. 15.

MORE NEWS: Umbrella Man mystery fuels conspiracy theories and blame

MORE NEWS: 50th suspect charged in connection to Feeding Our Future fraud

Watch more local news: