UMN service workers enter second week of mediation as support for strike grows

Mediation is scheduled for Friday, just days before workers can officially go on strike Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Aug. 30, 2022.

University of Minnesota service workers and members of Teamsters Local 320 will begin their second week of contract mediation with the school on Friday.

Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers at the university, are closing out their 10-day mediation period one day before officially going on strike Saturday.

Less than two weeks ago, the union voted to authorize the strike by a margin of 93%, according to Brian Aldes, the vice president of the Teamsters Local 320 union.

The service workers are pushing for higher wages and better hiring practices. An official working with the union explains that as the strike gets closer, "support from students, community members and elected officials continues to grow."

Last week, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders shared his support for the UMN service workers saying:

“I stand in solidarity with Teamsters Local 320 at the University of Minnesota in the fight for better wages & working conditions. If UMN can afford to pay its president over $1 million and give her a 22% raise, it can afford to pay its workers a minimum wage of $20 an hour.”

I stand in solidarity with Teamsters Local 320 at the University of Minnesota in the fight for better wages & working conditions. If UMN can afford to pay its president over $1 million and give her a 22% raise, it can afford to pay its workers a minimum wage of $20 an hour. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 12, 2022

If the Teamsters union and the university are not able to reach a deal Friday, the service workers' strike will officially begin Saturday.

Watch more local news: