Surly hospitality staff's union vote falls one short

The company says the results of the vote will not affect plans to close the Beer Hall indefinitely starting Nov. 2.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hospitality workers for Surly Brewing fell one vote short in their effort to unionize.

According to a series of tweets posted by Minnesota Hospitality Union UNITE HERE Local 17 on Wednesday, the majority of workers who voted in the election voted for unionizing. However, union officials said the election agreement required a majority vote of all workers, not just those who voted. That result fell short by a single vote.

"Local 17 is forever proud of the Surly workers for standing up against might odds. Standing up in a country whose laws are stacked against the workers. Standing up against capital who views them as expendable," the union tweeted. "Over the next few days workers will decide what they think is the best way forward but we know that the plight of the worker does not stop with 1 vote. Surly workers will keep fighting in solidarity with each other."

Today the vast majority of workers who voted in the election voted for the Union. Sadly, our election agreement specified that to win we would need the majority of ALL workers not just those who voted. We fell short of that by 1 vote. — UNITE HERE Local 17 (@UNITEHERE17) October 7, 2020

In late August, more than 100 workers told Surly brewery management that they were working to unionize. Days later, Surly announced plans to close its Beer Hall indefinitely starting on Nov. 2, citing financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted on the Surly Brewing website, the company said the results of the union vote will not affect the upcoming plans to close the Beer Hall.

"While there are a lot of questions and unknowns about the future, there are a few things that are certain. We’ll continue brewing and packaging beer, innovating and changing, working in our community and supporting our accounts," the company's statement said. "You’ll find Surly on menus, shelves and tap lines. We’ll be out there giving a damn. The need to support local businesses and our neighbors is more important now than it’s ever been. "