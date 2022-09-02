Simply the best: MSP Airport awarded top North American honors

Based on traveler surveys, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport tied for Best in North America in the 25-40 million passengers-per-year category.

MINNEAPOLIS — Let's face it, it's fun to be number one.

And thanks to a recent survey by the Airports Council International, the Twin Cities can once again claim to have the best airport in the country.

At least in the 25-40 million passengers-per-year category for 2021.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport tied with Salt Lake City International Airport for the title of best in North America. MSP was also voted Best in North America from 2016 through 2019.

According to ACI, the annual Airport Service Quality program awards recognize "airport excellence in customer experience worldwide." The 2021 results were based off more then 370,000 customer surveys conducted at airports in 91 countries.

“It’s especially gratifying that MSP was honored and recognized by travelers at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has created so many challenges in our industry and impacts to the travel experience,” Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said in a statement. "To be ranked among the best airports in the world is a testament to an unfailing focus on customers by commissioners and staff, and by our airport partners — federal agencies, airlines, concessionaires, tenants, the Airport Foundation MSP, the Armed Forces Service Center, and many others in the MSP Airport community."

MSP Airport, which is predicting a busy spring break travel season, has been expanding its travel options over the past several months.

Sun Country is extending its current schedule, which includes more than 70 destinations, through mid-December 2022. The Twin Cities-based airline is also adding new routes.

Air Canada also announced that starting on June 2, the carrier will offer daily, year-round flights from MSP to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

