Police said a black sedan hit the victim just before 9 p.m. at County Road 24 and 32nd Avenue North, and that Golden Valley police located the vehicle hours later.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth police say a suspect has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in their city on Wednesday night.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 24 and 32nd Avenue North. Investigators said the vehicle involved was a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL or similar-type vehicle. They said the driver struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Late Thursday morning Plymouth police sent out a news release saying officers in Golden Valley located the vehicle a few hours after the crash, and arrested a 19-year-old man they believe is the hit-and-run driver.

The suspect is being held in the Hennepin County jail while prosecutors draw up charges.

