17-year-old homicide suspect arrested after shelter-in-place 'inadvertently' sent to wide area of the metro

Roseville police confirmed a homicide suspect was taken into custody, and the shelter-in-place order has been canceled.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended.

The alert mentioned a search for a homicide suspect described as a 17-year-old white male. KARE 11 confirmed the suspect was taken into custody before 11:20 a.m. Roseville police confirmed the shelter-in-place order was canceled.

At a press conference early Tuesday afternoon, Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider confirmed that a 17-year-old was taken into custody near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds after police received a tip from a citizen in the area.

Scheider said police initially responded to a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue after getting reports of an assault in progress. At the home, police located two people with serious injuries and one person that had been killed. Two others had minor injuries, according to Scheider. The initial investigation determined that all the victims and the teenage suspect are family members.

At this point, police haven't identified a motive for the attack but said a firearm was not used. Scheider said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is at the scene investigating and working to determine what weapon caused blunt force trauma to the victims.

When asked about the shelter-in-place alert, Scheider said it was sent through Ramsey County Dispatch and intended to only go out to residents in the immediate neighborhood. She acknowledged that the expanded alert was confusing and worrisome for many people and businesses.

“We know that caused a lot of concern, we'll certainly be looking into what happened to make sure it doesn’t happen again," she said.

However, Scheider added that the person who called in the tip after seeing the suspect was outside of the intended alert area.

A press release with additional information is expected from Roseville Police later Tuesday afternoon.

After the shelter-in-place alert was sent out Tuesday, St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter noted on social media that it was connected to an incident near Har Mar Mall in Roseville, and "went out wider than intended."

In a tweet, St. Paul police added the alert "does not include any St. Paul residential areas." St. Paul Public Schools confirmed that though there was no immediate threat at any buildings; all schools in the district went into lockdown around 10:45 a.m. for about 30 minutes.

Minneapolis police added that the concern was localized to Roseville, and did not include any of the city of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

