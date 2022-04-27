Judge sets $1 million bond for teen suspect in Lily Peters' death

The 14-year-old suspect is facing three charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The juvenile suspect arrested in the death of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters has been charged with homicide and sexual assault in Chippewa County, following his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

At the bail hearing prosecutors requested a $1 million cash bond for the 14-year-old suspect, on the condition that he has no contact with any juveniles and does not possess dangerous weapons.

While making his argument for a high bond, District Attorney Wade Newell said that in statements reportedly made to law enforcement by the suspect, his "intention was to rape and kill victim from the get-go when he left the house with the victim going down the trail."

Defense counsel requested a $100,000 cash bond, telling Chippewa County District Court Judge Benjamin Lane that they do not believe the suspect is a flight risk. The teen suspect and his attorneys appeared in the courtroom via video.

Judge Lane sided with prosecutors, and added that the suspect is not allowed to be alone with his siblings if visits are requested, and those visits must be supervised by an adult.

Judge Ben Lane: "this was a serious threat to the community, so the court is concerned this could be a further threat if released."



$1 mil cash bond ordered, conditions no contact with juveniles or have dangerous weapons. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 27, 2022

After the hearing, Newell outlined for reporters the three charges filed in the criminal complaint against the 14-year-old suspect. Those charges are first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault with a child under 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

According to Newell, Wisconsin law requires that the first charge, first-degree intentional homicide, begin with the suspect being prosecuted in adult court instead of juvenile court. When asked if he intends to keep the charges in adult court, Newell said it was too early to make a determination.

Newell also explained that the teen's defense team can request a "reverse waiver" that would move the entire case back into juvenile court.

If the case does remain in adult court the count of first-degree homicide carries a recommended sentence of up to life in prison, as does the charge of first-degree sexual assault of a person under 13. The count of first-degree sexual assault carries a potential sentence of 60 years in prison.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Tuesday night that detectives, who are investigating Peters' death as a homicide, believe the suspect and Peters knew each other.

"While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community," Kelm said.

The arrest happened Tuesday evening within Chippewa Falls city limits. Kelm said police executed a search warrant at 422 North Grove Street based on information gathered in relation to the case. Investigators collected more evidence and conducted additional interviews at the home in connection with the warrant.

Although Kelm did not explicitly identify the owner of the home, KARE 11 independently confirmed it is occupied by Peters' aunt and is the last place Lily was seen alive Sunday night.

Anyone with information or tips in connection to this case can call the Chippewa Falls Police Department's non-emergency line at 715-723-4424, followed by #1.

Peters' body was found Monday around 9:15 a.m., about 12 hours after her family reported her missing Sunday night when she didn't return home from her aunt's house.

