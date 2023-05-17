Man charged with stealing 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers in 2005

Terry Jon Martin was charged in U.S. District Court in Minnesota with stealing a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz."

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in Sept. 2018.

Nearly 18 years after an unmistakable piece of Hollywood memorabilia was stolen from a museum in Minnesota, federal prosecutors believe they found the man that swiped a pair of iconic slippers.

On Tuesday, May 16, Terry Jon Martin was indicted in U.S. District Court in Minnesota for allegedly stealing a pair of "ruby slippers" worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz."

The slippers, worth at least $100,000, according to the court, were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota in 2005 when someone entered the building through an emergency exit door and broke into a small display case housing the shoes.

In a press release announcing the indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota said at the time of the theft, the ruby slippers were insured for $1 million but the current appraisal value of the slippers is closer to $3.5 million.

NEW: a grand jury followed the yellow brick road towards an indictment in case of Dorothy’s stolen slippers.



Terry Martin has been charged w/ theft of major artwork. The iconic Wizard of Oz memorabilia was stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in MN. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/Fateu5uXf1 — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) May 17, 2023

Thirteen years after they were stolen, the sparkling slippers were seized in a July 2018 sting operation conducted in Minneapolis. The shoes were one of four remaining pairs worn by Garland in the film.

When they were stolen, the slippers were on loan from Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw. The three remaining pairs Garland wore in the movie were held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian, and a private collector.

On Wednesday, a summons was issued for Martin. An initial court appearance was set for June 1, and it will be via video. Terry Van Horn, spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department in North Dakota, said he could not provide any information beyond what was included in the indictment.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+