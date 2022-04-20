Person fatally shot by law enforcement in Chisholm

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says officers from a number of agencies were looking for a suspect in a case out of Morrison County when the incident occurred.

A large law enforcement contingent is working a scene near downtown Chisholm in northern Minnesota after a fatal shooting involving an officer.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies from their agency, along with State Troopers and police officers from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia, were searching for a suspect wanted for a felony-level crime out of Morrison County when the fatal shooting occurred early Wednesday.

Investigators believed that suspect had fled to the Hibbing or Chisholm area, and a deputy located the suspect's vehicle in downtown Chisholm around 7:15 a.m. St. Louis County authorities say officers closed in on an area in the 200 block of Central Ave. S, encountered the suspect, and at some point an officer discharged his or her weapon.

Sheriff's officials say despite lifesaving efforts the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No details of what led to the shooting, whether the suspect was armed or how many officers fired their weapons have been released.

At this point the name of the suspect and officers involved in the fatal shooting are being withheld by sheriff's officials.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed on Twitter that agents and crime scene personnel are in route to the Iron Range city to help local law enforcement. The BCA is frequently called in to investigate shootings involving local departments.

