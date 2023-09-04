Man dies after suspected hit and run in Wright County

ST MICHAEL, Minn — Police are looking for information after a man died in St. Michael Friday night following a suspected hit and run.
Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Wright County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the intersection of Ochoa Avenue NE and 60th Street NE for a report of a man lying in the road.
Deputies said they began life-saving measures when they arrived and were relieved by St. Michael fire crews and EMS from Allina.
Despite their efforts, the man died.
Officials said they are not releasing any information about the man's identity at this time.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office thinks the man may have been struck by a vehicle, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at 763-682-1162.
