2 high school football teams to miss out on playoffs after 'physical altercation' at game

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two high school football teams will not be able to compete in the postseason after several players were ejected from a game — and subsequently suspended — following a "physical altercation" on the field Wednesday in St. Paul, according to school officials.

The incident occurred near the end of the game between Harding/Humboldt and Johnson High School.

St. Paul Public Schools announced the suspensions in a statement on Friday, saying, in part, "we determined multiple Code of Conduct violations occurred, resulting in suspensions that will prevent both teams from participating in post-season section play."

The full statement reads:

Due to the behavior and response of players and coaches in both programs, a significant number of ejections were made in Wednesday’s Harding/Humboldt versus Johnson football game. In coordination with the Minnesota State High School League, we determined multiple Code of Conduct violations occurred, resulting in suspensions that will prevent both teams from participating in post-season section play.

This one-game suspension will not negatively impact our student-athletes’ participation in winter sports.

Our school communities, including principals, athletic directors and coaches, are committed to coming together to make this a teaching moment for our student-athletes and to model good sportsmanship moving forward.

KARE 11 has reached out to officials with both schools as well as the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) for comment, but have not received a response.

