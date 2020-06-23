'Suspicious package' shuts down traffic around downtown Hudson

Police said on Facebook that the package has been identified as a "potential threat." Wisconsin Highway 35 is also temporarily closed to traffic.

HUDSON, Wis. — Police are asking the public to avoid downtown Hudson after a suspicious package was found to be a "potential threat."

Wisconsin Highway 35 has been closed to both northbound and southbound traffic in the area, as well. The closure impacts lanes in both directions between Coulee Road and Walnut Street, and is expected to last until 1 p.m.

The Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers responded to the local Republican Party campaign office on a report of a suspicious package at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. That package was identified as a "potential threat" and police have cordoned off the area.

Police say there is a safety perimeter and businesses in the mall have been evacuated. They are asking the public to avoid the area as the incident has had an impact on downtown traffic and business.