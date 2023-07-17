SUV careens into restaurant in Minneapolis

Video from the scene suggests two vehicles collided at the intersection of East Hennepin and 4th, causing a Nissan Murano to crash through a window at Stray Dog.

A northeast Minneapolis bar and restaurant will be serving up a bit of unexpected remodeling along with its standard fare after an incident sent an SUV careening through its front window early Monday.

Pictures from the scene suggest two vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of East Hennepin Avenue and 4th Street just before 7 a.m., with a Nissan Murano crashing into a patio structure and large window at Stray Dog. Minneapolis police were on the scene as both SUVs were loaded onto flatbed tow trucks and hauled away.

As of Monday morning, there is no word on whether either driver or anyone else on scene was injured in the incident. KARE 11 has contacted Minneapolis police for more information on exactly what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

