If you have T-Mobile, Boost or Sprint and need to call 911, use a landline or other cell phone, police say

Twin Cities police say customers with some phone carriers may not be able to call 911 from their cell phones, and should use a landline for emergencies.

MINNEAPOLIS — People who have cell phones from T-Mobile, Sprint or Boost may not be able to call 911 Thursday, according to police departments across the metro.

Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Edina and other departments say people calling from phones using these cell providers aren't connecting with 911 operators, and their calls just go to a looped recording.

If you have an emergency, police say you should call 911 from a landline or use a cell phone from a different carrier, like Verizon or AT&T until this issue is resolved.

If you aren't able to reach 911, here are some alternate numbers to call:

Minneapolis Police: 612-348-2345

612-348-2345 Saint Paul Police: 651-291-1111

651-291-1111 Edina Police: 952-826-1600

952-826-1600 Lino Lakes Police: 763-427-1212

763-427-1212 Burnsville Police: 651-322-2323

651-322-2323 Ramsey County: 651-767-0640

651-767-0640 Washington County: 651-439-9381

651-439-9381 Dakota County: 651-322-2323

651-322-2323 Chisago County: 651-257-4100

KARE 11 will update this story as more details are made available.

