If you have T-Mobile, Boost or Sprint and need to call 911, use a landline or other cell phone, police say

Twin Cities police say customers with some phone carriers may not be able to call 911 from their cell phones, and should use a landline for emergencies.
MINNEAPOLIS — People who have cell phones from T-Mobile, Sprint or Boost may not be able to call 911 Thursday, according to police departments across the metro.

Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Edina and other departments say people calling from phones using these cell providers aren't connecting with 911 operators, and their calls just go to a looped recording. 

If you have an emergency, police say you should call 911 from a landline or use a cell phone from a different carrier, like Verizon or AT&T until this issue is resolved. 

If you aren't able to reach 911, here are some alternate numbers to call:

  • Minneapolis Police: 612-348-2345
  • Saint Paul Police: 651-291-1111 
  • Edina Police: 952-826-1600 
  • Lino Lakes Police: 763-427-1212 
  • Burnsville Police: 651-322-2323 
  • Ramsey County: 651-767-0640 
  • Washington County: 651-439-9381 
  • Dakota County: 651-322-2323 
  • Chisago County: 651-257-4100 

KARE 11 will update this story as more details are made available.

