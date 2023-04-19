Hazmat team responds after tanker spills sulfuric acid in western WI

Residents were evacuated and hazmat teams were called in after the load of 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled in the town of Stanley near Eau Claire.

STANLEY, Wisconsin — A Hazmat team is on-site in a small western Wisconsin community after a tanker truck hauling sulfuric acid overturned late Wednesday morning.

The Stanley Police Department says the semi tipped on Industrial Park Road, spilling an unspecified quantity of the corrosive chemical. First responders quickly activated hazardous materials protocol, which involved evacuating nearby residents. A hazmat team is at the scene managing the cleanup process.

Traffic in the area has been rerouted while cleanup takes place, and residents are urged to avoid the area.

Stanley is about 35 miles from the community of Eau Claire.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sulfuric acid is a corrosive and toxic substance that is destructive to the skin, eyes, teeth, and lungs. Severe exposure can result in death. Workers may be harmed from exposure to sulfuric acid.

Sulfuric acid is used to produce other chemicals, fertilizers, explosives and glues, to refine petroleum, cure metal, and power lead-based car batteries.

