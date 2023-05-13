Target brings back car seat trade-in program

MINNEAPOLIS — Just in time for another round of spring cleaning, Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program for another year.
From April 16-29, shoppers can bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to their local Target store and trade it in for a coupon good for 20% off another car seat, stroller or select baby gear.
To take advantage of the trade-in, Target said its stores will have drop-off boxes for unwanted car seats located near Guest Services. To receive their coupons, shoppers should look for signs near the drop-off boxes with a scannable code. Once you scan the code using the mobile Circle app, you'll get one coupon added to your account – and the coupon is redeemable twice.
Coupons are good until May 13, 2023.
Since the program started in 2016, Target says it has recycled 2.19 million car seats and nearly 33 million pounds of car seat materials.
The Twin Cities-based company said all stores are participating in the trade-in, with the exception of select small-format locations.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.