Target brings back car seat trade-in program

Shoppers who take advantage of the trade-in will receive a coupon good for 20% off another car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just in time for another round of spring cleaning, Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program for another year.

From April 16-29, shoppers can bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to their local Target store and trade it in for a coupon good for 20% off another car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

To take advantage of the trade-in, Target said its stores will have drop-off boxes for unwanted car seats located near Guest Services. To receive their coupons, shoppers should look for signs near the drop-off boxes with a scannable code. Once you scan the code using the mobile Circle app, you'll get one coupon added to your account – and the coupon is redeemable twice.

Coupons are good until May 13, 2023.

Since the program started in 2016, Target says it has recycled 2.19 million car seats and nearly 33 million pounds of car seat materials.

The Twin Cities-based company said all stores are participating in the trade-in, with the exception of select small-format locations.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+