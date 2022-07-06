Here's what to expect from Target Deal Days

This year's Target Deal Days sales event runs from July 11-13.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target is set to rival Amazon Prime Day this July with the return of Target Deal Days.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced that this year's sale will run for a full three days, from July 11-13.

The online-only event features deals on clothing, electronics, home goods and more. Highlights include up to $70 off Apple products, 25% of beauty purchases and $10 Target gift cards when you spend $50 on food and beverages.

And each day leading up to and during Target Deal Days, shoppers can watch out for the latest "Deal of the Day," no membership required.

Want your items fast? Target is offering same-day fulfillment options, including drive-up, order pick-up and same-day delivery for purchases made on target.com and the Target app during its deal days.

Our biggest Target Deal Days yet is coming July 11-13 with hundreds of thousands of deals over three full days — no membership fee required. Get a sneak peek: https://t.co/OZX4c3H84i pic.twitter.com/2n8uCfFOhn — Target News (@TargetNews) June 16, 2022

The retailer debuted Target Deal Days back in 2019, four years after Amazon started Prime Days. This year, Amazon Prime Day runs for two days on July 12 and 13.

Other major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also started offering major discounts around Prime Day and Black Friday. Target's most recent Target Deal Days happened back in October to coincide with the early holiday shopping season.

