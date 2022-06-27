Target Field set to host country music star for Twins' first-ever post-game concert

While Target Field has hosted concerts before since it opened in 2010, this will be the first concert to take place immediately following a Twins baseball game.

For the first time ever, the Minnesota Twins are partnering with a local radio station to bring a Grammy-nominated county music star to Target Field for a post-game concert.

On Aug. 4, about 15 minutes following the Twins' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Cole Swindell will play a full 75-minute set for the stadium's first post-game concert.

“Twins baseball and country music on a summer evening at Target Field is a fantastic combination,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said in the team's announcement.

According to the team, Target Field has hosted 17 concerts and music festivals.

Admission to the concert is free with a ticket to the Twins' game, but fans also have several other ticket options, which include a Cole Swindell branded cap and an on-field pass.

The Twins partnered with 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB-FM) to host the concert.

