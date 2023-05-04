Taste of Minnesota set to return this summer in Minneapolis

City leaders will formally detail the return of the popular summer food festival in a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prepare your taste buds and loosen your belts, as a flavorful Minnesota tradition is set to return!

Organizers are planning to revive Taste of Minnesota in downtown Minneapolis this summer. Full details will be revealed during a news conference on Thursday afternoon with festival organizers, Mayor Jacob Frey, members of the Downtown Council and others.

Taste of Minnesota originally began in St. Paul in 1983 as a free festival with food and fireworks on the grounds of the state capitol during the Fourth of July weekend. The annual event ended in 2010 following a change in ownership and bankruptcy.

Following the death of original Taste of Minnesota founder Ron Maddox in 2010, his wife Linda briefly revived the event in 2014 and 2015 in a new location in Waconia before she decided to retire and officially end the festival.

Dates, locations, and headline artists are expected to be announced for the 2023 event during Thursday's news conference.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.

