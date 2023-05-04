Taste of Minnesota set to return this summer in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Prepare your taste buds and loosen your belts, as a flavorful Minnesota tradition is set to return!
Organizers are planning to revive Taste of Minnesota in downtown Minneapolis this summer. Full details will be revealed during a news conference on Thursday afternoon with festival organizers, Mayor Jacob Frey, members of the Downtown Council and others.
Taste of Minnesota originally began in St. Paul in 1983 as a free festival with food and fireworks on the grounds of the state capitol during the Fourth of July weekend. The annual event ended in 2010 following a change in ownership and bankruptcy.
Following the death of original Taste of Minnesota founder Ron Maddox in 2010, his wife Linda briefly revived the event in 2014 and 2015 in a new location in Waconia before she decided to retire and officially end the festival.
Dates, locations, and headline artists are expected to be announced for the 2023 event during Thursday's news conference.
This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.