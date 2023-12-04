Crews search St. Croix River for missing 18-year-old

The teen slipped and fell into the river at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls Tuesday evening.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Crews are searching for a missing 18-year-old after he slipped and fell into the St. Croix River on Tuesday.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, emergency dispatchers started getting 911 calls about someone falling into the river around 6 p.m.

Callers said an 18-year-old male was at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls near a rock ledge when he slipped and fell, landing in the water.

Multiple area rescue agencies launched an extensive rescue effort, officials said. Crews were unable to find the missing teen and paused their efforts at nightfall.

The search will resume Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officials are asking the general public to not search on or near the water on their own at this time. The flow rate of the river, paired with the normal amount of debris in the water in spring is causing dangerous search conditions.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is made available.

