Two-day rock festival coming to Target Field this July

This July, Target Field will play host to the first-ever TC Summer Fest, a two-night rock concert series headlined by The Killers and Imagine Dragons.

MINNEAPOLIS — This summer, Target Field is trading its bases for bass guitars and home runs for hit singles.

On July 14 and 15, the Minnesota Twins' downtown home field will play host to the first-ever TC Summer Fest, a two-night rock concert series headlined by The Killers and Imagine Dragons.

Other big names on the festival lineup include The Flaming Lips, AJR, Death Cab for Cutie, Cannons, Chelsea Cutler, Em Beihold and Talk.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5 via twins.com/TCSummerFest. Attendees can buy single-day tickets for the Friday and Saturday shows, or a two-day pass that gets you inside the gates for the entire concert series.

Let’s ROCK Target Field this summer 🤘! The Killers and Imagine Dragons headline the all new TC Summer Fest on July 14 & 15. This will be the biggest rock weekend of the year!



Tickets go on sale May 5!https://t.co/si0gCmj6tQ pic.twitter.com/X8R5VKLKBP — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 1, 2023

TC Summer Fest, hosted by the Minnesota Twins and 555 Events, "is not just another stadium concert," organizers say -- the two-day series will have "giveaways, VIP experiences, ticket upgrades, and sponsor activities."

The downtown concert is the latest show added to a busy summer and fall in the Twin Cities.

From the State Fair Grandstand to U.S. Bank Stadium, here's a look at some of the concerts already on the calendar:

May 13: Luke Combs at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 23 and June 24: Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium

July 20: Beyonce at Huntington Bank Stadium

July 21: Carrie Underwood at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 30: Madonna at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 12: Ed Sheeran at U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 24: The Black Keys at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 27: Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 28: The Turtles at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 31: Duran Duran at the Minnesota State Fair

Oct. 27 and 28: Queen and Adam Lambert at Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 10: Bill Joel and Stevie Nicks at U.S. Bank Stadium

Nov. 13: Aerosmith at Xcel Energy Center

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+