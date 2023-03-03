District: Champlin high school teacher on leave after reportedly displaying slur

In a message to families, Principal Michael George said an investigation was "immediately started" after students brought their concerns to the administration.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — Anoka-Hennepin Schools confirmed that a high school teacher is on leave after they reportedly displayed a racial slur in class.

In a message to families on Thursday, March 2, Champlin Park High School Principal Michael George explained that students reported a concern about a racial slur being shared in class the day prior.

According to George, an investigation was "immediately started" and the teacher was placed on leave. Students from two classes met with administrators Thursday to address concerns, George said.

"I want to make a strong statement that the language of hate or racial slurs will not be tolerated at Champlin Park High School," George said in the message. "Should your student need support or want to process with a staff member, please have your student visit their house office. All of us in the CP Family are determined to maintain a school environment that is a safe place for every student."

The district has not released the name of the teacher, citing data privacy laws.

Watch more local news: