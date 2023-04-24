Tech company selected to build and 'modernize' MN DNR license system

Officials hope the new system will make it easier and faster for people to buy licenses for fishing, boating, hunting and recreational vehicles.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has picked a Tennesee-based conservation technology company to build its new online license system for outdoor enthusiasts.

The DNR and the state government's IT department selected Sovereign Sportman Solutions or S3 as its new vendor.

S3, which is based in Nashville, has been hired "to build a modern electronic licensing system to serve the state's anglers, boaters, hunters and recreational vehicle owners," according to DNR news release.

Officials say building and testing the new system will take about two years, "with the public launch expected in early 2025."

S3 has created licensing systems for other states such as Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Anglers and hunters will still be able to buy an old-school license at their favorite bait shop or outdoor store but officials believe it's always nice to have options. Besides the improved online system, customers will be able to buy and store the licenses on their phones.

"This is an important and exciting milestone toward making it easier for all Minnesotans who already buy licenses for their outdoor pursuits and those who would like to try something new," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in the release. "The new licensing system will modernize DNR's ability to connect Minnesotans with the information and services they need so they can get outside and enjoy our exceptional lands and waters."

The DNR sells about 1.2 million fishing licenses and around 400,000 deer hunting licenses per year.

Earlier this year, the DNR proposed raising fees on fishing licenses, boat registrations and park passes, with Gov. Walz publicly backing the hikes.

The DNR has built a web page dedicated just to the new licensing system coming in 2025.

