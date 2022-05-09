Teen dies in crash near Brainerd

Authorities say Alexis Laughton, 18, of Brainerd, was traveling alone in a Saturn Vue Saturday evening when she had apparently left the roadway and struck a tree.

BRAINERD, Minn. — An 18-year-old was killed Saturday after crashing into a tree just outside of Brainerd, Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Alexis Laughton of Brainerd was traveling alone in a Saturn Vue just before 5 p.m. when she had apparently left the roadway and hit a tree. Deputies also received reports of the vehicle being on fire.

First responders arrived to the scene at the intersection of Thorson and Mill Roads shortly following the crash, where they determined Laughton had died.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash in partnership with the Minnesota State Patrol.

