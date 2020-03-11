Teen charged in killing two people during Kenosha unrest held on $2 million bond

Wisconsin Court records show that Rittenhouse is now facing five felony charges and a misdemeanor.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse made his initial court appearance in Kenosha Monday afternoon.

The appearance comes after Rittenhouse was extradited from Illinois on Friday, to face charges in Wisconsin after he allegedly killed two people during Kenosha unrest.

Rittenhouse's lawyers attempted to delay or prevent the extradition process, saying the criminal complaint was not signed by a proper magistrate in Wisconsin, which is required by law.

However, on Friday, Judge Paul Novak ruled that Rittenhouse would be extradited.

Wisconsin Court records show that Rittenhouse is now facing five felony charges and a misdemeanor. Those charges include first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Rittenhouse is being held on a $2 million bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m.