Teen crashes stolen vehicle in St. Cloud train yard

Police chased the vehicle, breaking off once due to high speeds, before pursuing it into a train yard. The vehicle crashed and caught fire.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle in a St. Cloud train yard. 

The St. Cloud Times reports that police responded to a robbery report early Friday morning. A man told officers three males had assaulted him and stolen his vehicle. 

Officers on the scene received a report of a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle's description swerving all over the road.  Police chased the vehicle, breaking off once due to high speeds, before pursuing it into a train yard. The vehicle crashed and caught fire.

Police doused the flames and removed the boy from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and could face charges that include driving under the influence. 

