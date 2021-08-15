Teen crashes stolen vehicle in St. Cloud train yard

Police chased the vehicle, breaking off once due to high speeds, before pursuing it into a train yard. The vehicle crashed and caught fire.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle in a St. Cloud train yard.

The St. Cloud Times reports that police responded to a robbery report early Friday morning. A man told officers three males had assaulted him and stolen his vehicle.

Officers on the scene received a report of a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle's description swerving all over the road. Police chased the vehicle, breaking off once due to high speeds, before pursuing it into a train yard. The vehicle crashed and caught fire.