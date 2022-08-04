Teen driver dies after striking utility pole with car, officials say

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office identified the teen as 17-year-old Madison Kay Johnson.

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a fatal car crash in Lake Crystal early Thursday morning.

Officials arrived at the scene of the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal.

A news release from law enforcement says initial investigation found that the driver, now identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay Johnson of Lake Crystal, ran off the side of the road on County Road 9 before striking a utility pole on the driver's side.

Lifesaving measures were performed but unsuccessful, a statement from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials say no other individuals were in the car with Johnson at the time of the crash.

Johnson was an incoming senior at Lake Crystal High School, according to KARE 11's Lou Raguse. Parents at the school were also notified via email.

Lake Crystal Police, Fire and Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Thursday's car crash is the second this week involving teenage drivers-- with the first happening on Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

