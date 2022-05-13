Stillwater teen dies following rescue from the St. Croix River

LAKE ST CROIX BEACH, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired May 31, 2021.
A Stillwater-area teen has died less than a day after being pulled from the waters of the St. Croix River.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lake St. Croix Beach around 5:40 p.m. Thursday after witnesses saw the 17-year-old male go under water while playing with friends.
Emergency search and rescue crews arrive on scene within minutes and began looking for the missing teen. He was located by a member of the Washington County Dive Team around 6:30 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after going under.
The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. On Friday afternoon a Washington County spokesperson announced that the teen had died and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office is investigating the official cause of death.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: