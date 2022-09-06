Teen dies in Cass Co. boat mishap

Sheriff's officials say the driver of the boat apparently struck something on or near the shoreline, causing the death of a 13-year-old relative.

HACKENSACK, Minn. — A boating mishap on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County Sunday ended with the death of a 13-year-old.

Sheriff's officials say deputies and first responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. after reports of a boat accident with injuries. Initial findings were that a 50-year-old North Dakota man was piloting his boat on Ten Mile Lake when he apparently struck something on or near the shoreline, launching a 13-year-old female passenger forward in the boat.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately started on the teen by family members and then picked up by first responders, but she did not survive. The boat driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Investigators say the victims are relatives who were staying at a family cabin at the time of the incident. They continue to look into the sequence of events that led to the fatal crash to determine whether charges will be filed.

