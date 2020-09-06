Teen dies in cliff jumping mishap at Lake Byllesby

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Garrett Berg had just jumped off a cliff and into Lake Byllesby when another teen jumped on top of him.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. — A cliff jumping mishap in southeastern Minnesota Monday has claimed the life of a Farmington teenager.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Garrett Berg had just jumped off a cliff and into Lake Byllesby near Cannon Falls when another teen leapt in right after him and landed on Berg.

Berg never resurfaced.

Search crews responded, and the body of the teen was located by sonar and and recovered from the water by a sheriff's department dive team around 8:15 p.m. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.