Teen killed in southern Minnesota crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Rachel Nesseth of Zumbrotoa died after a collision with a semi at the intersection of County Road 1 and Highway 60.
WANAMINGO, Minn. — An 18-year-old was killed in a crash with a semi Wednesday morning in southern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Rachel Nesseth of Zumbrotoa died after a collision with a semi just before 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 1 and Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township, which is about 30 miles north of Rochester. 

Officials say Nesseth was driving southbound on County Road 1 and the semi was headed west on Highway 60 at the time of the crash.

