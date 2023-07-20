Teen missing in Swift County

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has issued a missing person alert for Priscilla Tena, 17, of Kerkhoven, Minnesota.

KERKHOVEN, Minn. — The Swift County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has issued a missing person alert for Priscilla Tena, 17, of Kerkhoven, Minnesota.

Authorities say she left her home on July 16 around 2 a.m. and has not had contact with her family since.

She is known to frequent the Willmar and Montevideo areas, according to the BCA alert.

Authorities say she has brown hair, brown eyes, is 4' 11", and weighs 103 pounds.