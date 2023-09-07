Teen nephew of Golden Valley homeowner charged with robbery in theft of car, litter of puppies

According to prosecutors, the homeowners were bound by duct tape by 18-year-old Jahon Lynch while they were robbed of valuables and eight American bully puppies.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A Robbinsdale man is facing robbery charges in connection with a Golden Valley home invasion in August in which the alleged thieves got away with over $100,000 in valuables.

On Thursday, Jahon Lynch, 18, was charged in Hennepin County with one count of first-degree robbery stemming from the Aug. 26 incident. According to court documents, the felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or $35,000 if convicted.

The criminal complaint filed Thursday said Lynch, a nephew of one of the homeowners, was at the residence on the 6300 block of Medicine Lake Road when he went outside to "check on some noises." The complaint said when Lynch returned, he entered the home with three other people, allegedly wearing masks and carrying guns.

According to prosecutors, Lynch proceeded to bound the two homeowners with duct tape, while allegedly threatening to kill them if they didn't provide a combination to their safe. One of the homeowners claimed Lynch was also carrying a firearm.

Court records say the suspects not only made off with valuables like jewelry and electronics, but also allegedly took eight merle American bully puppies and a 2019 Dodge Challenger.

A warrant for Lynch's arrest is currently active, citing the "violent nature" of the incident, the familial relationship between Lynch and one of the victims and the fact the Lynch is aware that the victims filed a police report.

