Teen on skateboard hit and injured by vehicle in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A teenage boy between the ages of 13-17 years was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday night, according to Minneapolis police.

The crash happened near the intersection of 51st Avenue N. and Fremont Avenue N. shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Officers say after the vehicle hit the teen, it kept going down Fremont Ave. N. and hit several cars and ended up in someone's yard.

According to a preliminary investigation, alcohol may have been involved.

The teen is at a hospital in serious critical condition, according to police.