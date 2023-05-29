Teen shot and in critical condition after shooting in Robbinsdale

Officials say an 18-year-old was shot and remains in "very critical condition."

MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after getting shot in Robbinsdale on Monday.

Officials say the shooting took place on the 3000 block of Grimes Avenue North.

No information has been released.

This is a developing story and KARE 11 will update with more details as they become available.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: