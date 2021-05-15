Teen in serious condition after five-story fall in Fruen Mill

Crews said they had to cut through fencing and plywood to enter the mill and rescue a 17-year-old boy.

MINNEAPOLIS — A teenage boy is in serious condition after falling five stories inside Fruen Mill Friday night, fire officials say.

Crews responded to the mill, located on 301 Thomas Avenue North, at about 10:22 p.m. after getting a report that someone had fallen several floors and was injured.

The fire and rescue crews found that there were three teenagers at the mill. One, a 17-year-old boy, had fallen five stories to the ground floor inside the mill.

According to a release from the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews had to cut through fencing and plywood to get inside the mill. They lowered a rescue basket to reach him and pull him out.

He was taken to a local hospital in "serious condition," and officials said the extent of his injuries aren't currently known.