St. Paul teen charged with 2nd-degree murder for Nicollet Mall light rail shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old from St. Paul is charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the teenager was arrested after police used Metro Transit video footage to track his location following the Aug. 2 shooting along Nicollet Mall.

A juvenile petition filed in the case said the alleged shooter boarded a Metro Transit bus after the shooting. Officers then located the bus driver, who confirmed a person matching the suspect's description had recently gotten off the bus. After searching the area police located the 17-year-old, who matched the description from surveillance video.

According to police, the teen was carrying a handgun that matched the caliber of a discharged cartridge casing at the scene. The attorney's office said the defendant then admitted to shooting the 15-year-old victim and that the handgun he was carrying was the weapon.

Minneapolis Police previously said they believe the shooting was targeted, and that the victim and alleged shooter knew each other.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is looking to have the 17-year-old tried as an adult.

